Without spiritual uplift there will be no modernization - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be no genuine modernization without spiritual uplift of the nation, believes Kazakhstani political and PR expert Kuat Dombai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I liked two key things about the President's article [The course towards future: spiritual modernization]. First of all, there will be no genuine modernization without spiritual uplift of the nation. Only the countries that lifted their spirit through grand conceptions developed quickly. For example, the U.S., Germany, Japan, the USSR, China, Malaysia, and Singapore. Inspired people with grand conceptions can overcome all difficulties," Dombai wrote in a Facebook post.



The political expert believes that the article proposes the right projects, including switch to the Latin script to enter international community, supporting young leaders and many more.