Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its latest route to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

This step reaffirms the airline’s commitment to provide travellers with the opportunity to explore numerous experiences across many destinations within its network, WAM reports.

The flight to Tashkent will commence in January 2023 and will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, «We look forward to expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations further by adding Tashkent to our ever-growing network and the new route will strengthen further the connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Central Asia. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with many marvellous destinations.»

















Photo: gazeta.uz