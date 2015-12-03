Wladimir Klitschko to take up option of Tyson Fury rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wladimir Klitschko will attempt to regain his world heavyweight titles by taking up his option for a rematch with new champion Tyson Fury next year.

Briton Fury, 27, beat the Ukrainian in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Saturday to take the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The contract for the fight included a clause for a rematch, for which the date and the venue have to be decided.

"Failure is not an option," said Klitschko, 39, on his prospects of winning back his titles.

"I was really frustrated directly after the fight, but after some short nights, I now know that I am much better than my performance on Saturday.

"I couldn't show much full potential at any time. This is what I want to change in the rematch, and I will."

Klitschko has had two spells as a world heavyweight champion - the first from 2000 to 2003. Having regained the WBO belt in 2004, he went 11 years without defeat - making 19 successful defence of his title - before losing to Fury on Saturday.

The Manchester fighter said on Sunday that he would beat Klitschko again if they were reunited in the ring next year.

"If he had 10 years to train, the result would be the same next time," Fury said.

He added: "I want to be a great champion. And I'd like to do it all again. One thing I can say about the rematch is that it's going to be explosive."

Mick Hennessey, Fury's promoter, is open to the prospect of a rematch in England.

He said: "Wembley Stadium would be very appealing at the right time of year, definitely. It was close to 55,000 in Düsseldorf. It would easily do 80,000 at Wembley. But it would have to be at the end of the football season."

