Wolves attack livestock in Kostanay region

Residents of Fyodorovskiy district in Kostanay region are raising the alarm after several attacks of wolves on livestock, Kazinform reports.

The local forestry and wildlife division confirmed the situation.

“The forestry and wildlife division received a letter from the administration of Fydorovskiy district. An appropriate notification was sent the local community of hunters and fishermen,” says chief of the wildlife and hunting unit Pyotr Gurachenkov.

He added that in case of detection of wolves or a threat from them, their number will be regulated as per the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan.