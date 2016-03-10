Woman, 112, waiting eight months for ID

AL BAHA. KAZINFORM The family of a 112-year-old woman has called on the Interior Ministry to urgently provide her with an identity card she had applied for in June last year, so that she can be treated at government hospitals and receive aid from charities.

Her nephew was quoted as saying by a local publication on Wednesday that she had initially applied on June 15 in Baha last year but could not provide fingerprints because she has no fingers, the result of a congenital medical condition.

The family was then told by the ministry that she would be exempted from providing her fingerprints if a medical report was provided about her condition. This was then obtained and the family informed that the card would be issued in November last year.

Source: The Arab News