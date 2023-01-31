EN
    10:33, 31 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Woman, 2 children injured in road accident in Pavlodar

    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A woman and two children were injured in a road accident in Pavlodar, Kazinform has learned from Pavlodarnews.kz.

    The accident occurred on January 30, at 12:30 am in Katayev street when Mitsubishi Outlander and VAZ-21114 cars collided with each other.

    As a result of the accident, two children born 2020 and 2022, and a 36-year-old woman were hospitalized with various traumas.

    An investigation is underway.

    Photo: pavlodarnews.kz

    Kazakhstan Road accidents Pavlodar region
