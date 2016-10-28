Woman, 3 girls injured in a car crash in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A woman and her daughters got injured in a road accident in Kostanay region on Friday.

According to reports, the 43-year-old woman and three girls aged 17, 13 and 6 sustained injuries when their car rammed into a herd of cattle on the Prigorodniy-Zhitikara highway. The driver tried to avoid the collision, lost control of the vehicle, it overturned and ended up in a road ditch.



The mother and the eldest daughter were rushed to the nearest hospital. The younger girls sustained minor injuries.



The police are working at the scene.