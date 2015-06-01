ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The decomposing body of a woman was found Sunday in a yellow unclaimed suitcase at JR Tokyo Station after being left in an open locker a month earlier, the police said.

The discovery was reported by an employee of the company that manages a cluster of coin-operated lockers by the station's Marunouchi South exit. The body appears to be that of a female aged between 70 and 90, the police said.

The police, who suspect the body was abandoned, have not identified it yet and plan to conduct autopsy.

Quoting the employee, they said the suitcase sat in the company's office for over a month after being moved there from the open locker in which it was initially found on the morning of April 26.

On Sunday, after the deadline for claiming it had passed, the employee opened the suitcase and found the clothed body of a woman about 140 cm long. It had been folded into the suitcase but bore no significant external wounds, the police said.

The employee also said the suitcase had not been present in the locker in question on the morning of April 25 - the day before it was found - narrowing the timeline for its placement.

Police are therefore examining security camera footage for clues to who left it there.

On Sunday, investigators cordoned off the area with blue vinyl sheets to look for forensic evidence of anyone who might have left the suitcase.

"It surprises me that (a body was found) here," said a woman from Kawasaki who said she had used the same group of lockers before.