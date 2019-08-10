13:35, 10 August 2019 | GMT +6
Woman, 5-year-old son killed by hit-and-run driver in Almaty
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A woman and her five-year-old son were killed as a result of a hit-and-run incident in Almaty city on Friday night, Kazinform reports.
The fatal incident occurred at 10:00 pm Almaty time in Burundaiskaya Street.
The woman died of sustained injuries at the scene. Her five-year-old was rushed to the nearest hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The driver involved in the fatal incident has already been identified by the police.