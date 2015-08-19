Woman, 73, died of falling from second-floor window in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A female resident of Ridder town in East Kazakhstan region has fallen from the second-floor window and got severe injuries, YK-news.kz says.

According to the internal affairs department, the tragedy occurred in one of blocks of flats located at the Kunayev Street. The 73-year-old woman fell from the window of her second-floor flat and got severe injuries. The woman was brought to the local hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save her life and the woman died without regaining consciousness.