Woman, 82yo, defeats pneumonia in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The 82-year-old woman has been discharged from a hospital in the city of Shymkent after she beat severe pneumonia, Kazinform cites the city health office.

Galina Khrushcheva, 82, had been hospitalized to the city clinical hospital No.1 with severe pneumonia. The examinations revealed severe pneumonia with the bleed in her lungs.

After being placed in the emergency unit on June 30, the patient received medical aid based on the COVID-19 treatment protocol. This helped improve her health and she was released from the hospital on July 6.

According to the doctors, the 82-year-old is feeling well and can’t stop thanking the doctors of the hospitals for her recovery.