EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:24, 21 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Woman and her son knocked down by car in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A woman and a child were knocked down by a car in Astana on Wednesday.

    The accident occurred at the intersection of Zhubanov-Kenessary streets at 19:50. A driver of Hyundai hit the pedestrians when they were crossing the street on a traffic light. As a result, the 25-year-old woman was hospitalized and later released after examination. Her 2-year-old son was not injured.  

    According to the municipal internal affairs department, an forensic examination has been launched.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Astana Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!