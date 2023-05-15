EN
    14:06, 15 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Woman arrested after explosives scare near U.S. consulate in Okinawa

    Photo: Nicolas Datiche / AFLO / Global Look Press
    NAHA. KAZINFORM - A 44-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after she approached the U.S. consulate general in Okinawa and said she was carrying a gunpowder-like substance, prompting the police to temporarily restrict traffic in the area, according to an investigative source, Kyodo reports.

    No one was injured in the incident and the woman, who researches butterflies, resides in the southern island prefecture.

    She was arrested on suspicion of obstructing official duties, and the police are investigating her motivations in approaching the U.S. Consulate General Naha in Urasoe.

    The incident took place as the prefecture marked 51 years since its reversion to Japan from U.S. rule as residents' frustrations continue over hosting a bulk of U.S. military bases.


