ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The internal affairs department officers of Atyrau detained a woman who had 44 kg of sturgeons in her car.

According to the police, the woman was detained for illegal handling of rare or endangered animals. The police have to find out now where these sturgeons were fished out and who did it. Recall that the ban for fishing of sturgeons on the Caspian Sea was imposed in January 2014.