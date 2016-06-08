Woman caught driving car with bodies of 2 boys believed to be sons

FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM - Police found the bodies of two young boys Wednesday in a car they stopped in Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Kyodo reports.

Investigators believe the driver was the mother of the boys, who appear to be an elementary school pupil and a preschooler, according to police.



The family of the woman in her 30s had asked police in neighboring Yamaguchi Prefecture early Wednesday to search for the three, they said.



The police in Yame stopped the car at around 6:30 a.m. after they saw it carried a plate from Yamaguchi Prefecture, they said.