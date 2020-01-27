EN
    18:28, 27 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Woman, child killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A woman and her child died in a road accident in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the tragic accident happened on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway around 9:00 am earlier this morning.

    The 47-year-old driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 vehicle lost control of the car and it capsized on the highway.

    The female passenger (b.1975) and the child (b.2011) died at the scene of sustained injuries.

    The police are investigating.

