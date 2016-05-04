Woman detained in Pavlodar after hit-and-run accident

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 21-year-old man was seriously injured when a car rammed into him in the yard of his residential complex in Pavlodar city on late Tuesday evening (May 3).

The accident occurred after 10:00 p.m. in Tolstoi Street. According to witnesses, a Toyota Camry car plowed into the pedestrian and fled the scene without checking on the victim.

Paramedics summoned to the scene rushed the man to the nearest hospital.

With the help of witnesses the Pavlodar police quickly detained the hit-and-run driver who turned out to be a 43-year-old woman.

An investigation is underway.