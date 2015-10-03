Woman died in E Kazakhstan road accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 59-year-old woman died in a road accident in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports citing yk-news.kz. The tragedy occurred on the 62km of Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey highway.

According to the regional internal affairs department, a 27-year-old driver of Mercedes failed to properly overtake UAZ and collided into it, after which the van overturned. The female passenger of the van died at the spot and its driver was hospitalized. Criminal investigation has been launched. Photo by yk.kz