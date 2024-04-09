Woman dies after bridge collapses in Russia's Smolensk region

A woman died after the Paninsky Bridge collapsed in the city of Vyazma, Smolensk Region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS.

"A woman, who was driving a car, died," the Ministry said, adding that a man that was inside a truck is in serious condition.

According to the Ministry, a total of 5 people were hospitalized after the incident.

The Moscow inter-regional transportation prosecutor’s office said that railway tracks were damaged after the bridge collapse. Railway service has been suspended in Vyazma.

A criminal case was initiated over the incident, the regional Investigative Committee Directorate said.