TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:41, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Woman dies after bridge collapses in Russia's Smolensk Region

    Woman dies after bridge collapses in Russia's Smolensk region
    Photo credit: Emergency Ministry of Smolensk region

    A woman died after the Paninsky Bridge collapsed in the city of Vyazma, Smolensk Region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS.

    "A woman, who was driving a car, died," the Ministry said, adding that a man that was inside a truck is in serious condition.

    According to the Ministry, a total of 5 people were hospitalized after the incident.

    The Moscow inter-regional transportation prosecutor’s office said that railway tracks were damaged after the bridge collapse. Railway service has been suspended in Vyazma.

    A criminal case was initiated over the incident, the regional Investigative Committee Directorate said.

    Russia CIS Incidents World News
