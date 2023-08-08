Woman dies, child survives road accident in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A woman was killed and a child was injured in a road accident in Zhetysu region, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram Channel Polisia.kz.

The road accident involving a Mercedes Benz vehicle occurred in Koksu district of Zhetysu region on August 8.

The 39-year-old Mercedes Benz driver lost control of the vehicle on the Almaty-Oskemen highway and it capsized. The 35-year-old wife of the driver died at the scene. Their 2-year-old child sustained various injuries and was hospitalized.

An investigation has been launched.