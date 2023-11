URALSK. KAZINFORM - A 39-year-old woman allegedly died of complications after a cosmetic procedure at a beauty salon in Uralsk last week.

According to West Kazakhstan region officials, she died after ‘a beauty injection' at Zvezda Vostok beauty salon.

The woman stopped breathing when paramedics arrived at the scene. They tried to revive her and were unsuccessful.

An autopsy will reveal the cause of death.