Woman dies in head-on collision in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A young woman was killed in a road accident in Atyrau region on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to reports, the accident involving a Mercedes Benz and a Lada cars occurred on the Dossor-Kulsary highway.



"The 28-year-old Mercedes driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the Lada vehicle, as a result of the head-on collision, the 21-year-old passenger of Mercedes sustained severe injuries. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead upon arrival at the scene. A criminal case was launched," the Atyrau police said in a statement.