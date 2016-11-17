EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:16, 17 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Woman dies in head-on collision in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A young woman was killed in a road accident in Atyrau region on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to reports, the accident involving a Mercedes Benz and a Lada cars occurred on the Dossor-Kulsary highway.

    "The 28-year-old Mercedes driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the Lada vehicle, as a result of the head-on collision, the 21-year-old passenger of Mercedes sustained severe injuries. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead upon arrival at the scene. A criminal case was launched," the Atyrau police said in a statement.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Regions Atyrau region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!