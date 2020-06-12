EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:30, 12 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Woman dies of coronavirus in Pavlodar region

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – One more coronavirus-related death has been registered in Pavlodar region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The female victim of the coronavirus infection was born in 1961.

    In total, the COVID-19 has claimed 68 lives in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

    The number of the coronavirus cases has totaled 13,872 nationwide. 8,668 patients have recovered from the novel virus in Kazakhstan so far.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!