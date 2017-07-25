Woman falls from height, dies in Aktau in unclear circumstances

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 33-year-old woman died in Aktau city after falling from the height of the 7th floor, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred in 14 micro-district at 1:24 a.m. local time on July 25. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.



"The young woman, born in 1984, fell from the height of the 7th floor and died right away. She sustained multiple fatal injuries. The circumstances of this incident remain unclear," Kazinform has learnt from a source at the Aktau city hospital.