08:12, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6
Woman gives birth at train running from Aktobe to Aktau
AKTAU. KAZINFORM A woman gave birth to a baby boy on board a train headed to Aktau on June 4.
Early in the morning the woman in the 8th month of pregnancy went into labour. The train staff asked passengers if there was a doctor to help her. Fortunately, the woman delivered her baby with the help of an obstetrics doctor, Botagoz Kidanova, who was also travelling from Aktobe.
At 11:10 the mother welcomed her son.
«The mother named her son Dinmukhamed. They feel good,» the doctor said.