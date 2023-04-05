Woman gives birth to baby weighing more than 6kg in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A mother gave birth a baby weighting a whopping 6.2kg in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The weight of the newborn came as a surprise for the parents who got the last Ultrasound scan at 30 weeks as well as doctors.

The woman who has two other kids said that her previous child weighted 4.6kg.

The condition of the mother and her baby is considered as stable, the doctors said.

Since the start of 2023, 174 babies weighting more than 4kg and nine with a weight of over 5kg have been born in the perinatal center no.1 in Karaganda city.