Woman gives birth to boy midflight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Kyrgyz woman gave birth to a boy baby on board of the plane bound for Yekaterinburg, Kabar news agency reports.

She gave birth on the flight travelling from Osh, Kyrgyzstan to Yekaterinburg, Russia on July 7. The pregnant woman went into labour on-board just as the plane took off from Osh. The crew helped the woman to deliver her baby, the message reads.



The woman and her baby were taken to hospital as the plane landed back in Osh.