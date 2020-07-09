EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:56, 09 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Woman gives birth to triplets in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Perinatal and Children's Cardio Surgery Center has welcomed another set of triplets born through virto fertilization in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty's health office said the mother had a C-section without complications. The weight of each of three girls is around 2 kilos. The babies were under medical supervision.

    The mother and three baby girls have been released from the hospital and now feel well.

    The Perinatal and Children's Cardio Surgery Center's team wish the family health, wellbeing and energy in bringing up the girls.

    The Center has seen 135 women give birth to multiples, including four sets of triplets, for over six months.

    Tags:
    Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!