Woman hit twice by car in Almaty getting better

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The woman, knocked down twice by a road car in an accident in Almaty, has been transferred to a ward of the city hospital No. 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The doctors say the condition of the injured woman, born in 1978, is not critical. Meanwhile, the police noted that investigation is underway.

"We will conduct forensic medical examination to determine the severity of the injuries. If it is a medium or grievous bodily harm, the case will be considered in the context of the criminal code," said Lieutenant Colonel Rustam Abdrakhmanov, Head of Almaty City Internal Affairs Dept.

Recall, on June 24, early in the morning, a driver of Opel Vectra knocked a woman, hit a post and bounced back under own momentum. After that, the victim was knocked down again by the vehicle's rear bodywork.