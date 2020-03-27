Woman infected with coronavirus gets better in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The condition of the woman infected with coronavirus in Aktobe improves, Kazinform reports citing chief of the local health department Asset Kaliyev.

In his words, the woman arrived in Aktobe on March 22 from Spain. She tested positive for COVID-19 despite she had no symptoms. Today her condition improves.

«The patient’s condition is stable. The woman was placed into the infectious diseases hospital five days ago and gets all required treatment. All those who contacted her are under quarantine. As for those arriving in the region, all of them undergo medical examination. 218 people including Russian and Belarusian nationals have been isolated. 29 of them are in the infectious diseases hospital,» he said.

According to Asset Kaliyev, 1,200 residents of Aktobe have returned to the city from Nur-Sultan and Almaty in the past two days. All of them are undergoing medical examination now. As many as 110 people enter the region from Russia. They are placed on home quarantine too.



