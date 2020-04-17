EN
    12:37, 17 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Woman infected with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A woman infected with COVID-19 has given birth to a healthy baby boy in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The woman contracted the new virus before being hospitalized for her second pregnancy on April 13. At that moment, she was 39 weeks along and tested positive for the coronavirus.

    On April 15, the woman gave birth to a perfectly healthy baby boy by cesarean section. The newborn boy tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

    The mother will continue her treatment separately and will reunite with her son after full recovery.

    It bears to remind that to date 285 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


