Woman injured in explosion in Zhanaozen awakes

ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM A woman rushed to the intensive care unit after the explosion at the apartment building in Zhanaozen has recently recovered consciousness, Kazinform refers to Lada.kz.

The women suffered burns and spinal fracture.

As the doctors say, the woman is staying in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Another patient injured in the explosion is still critically ill. Two more girls and a man are staying in moderately grave condition.

As earlier reported, a gas cylinder explosion occurred in a two-section apartment building in Zhanaozen. One of the sections collapsed. The rescuers recovered four bodies and pulled four people alive from under the rubbles.