Woman jailed for 20 years for killing her daughters

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A judge of a specialized criminal court of South-Kazakhstan region has sentenced a 32-year-old woman to 20 years in jail for murdering her two daughters.

In late April 2015 in the town of Saryagash the woman killed her daughters, born in 2006 and 2004. Mother strangled them with a male tie. The judge Samidin Temiraliyev reported that the woman turned herself in to police. Mr. Temiraliyev also reported that the woman has two older children. At the moment they are staying with relatives. The mother-killer is likely to lose her parental rights.