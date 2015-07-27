EN
    13:13, 27 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Woman killed, 3 injured in tragic road accident in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and three more were hospitalized as a result of a horrific road accident in Akmola region this weekend.

    According to reports, the car crash happened on Sunday night on the Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty highway. The 32-year-old driver of Mazda 626 car violated traffic regulations, the vehicle capsized and ended up in a ditch. As a result, the 62-year-old female passenger died straight away. Paramedics rushed the driver and two more passengers who sustained various injuries to the central regional hospital. A criminal case was launched.

