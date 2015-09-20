Woman killed by tiger at Hamilton zoo in New Zealand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A female zookeeper has been attacked and killed by a tiger at a New Zealand zoo.

Emergency services were called to the Hamilton zoo, 127km south of Auckland on Sunday morning and police have confirmed the woman died at the scene.

"This is a tragic incident," Senior Sergeant Juliet Burgess says.

"It is too early to determine exactly what's happened."

The tiger attacked the woman while the enclosure was being cleaned, according to media reports.

Police are working with the zoo and New Zealand government organisation WorkSafe to investigate.

It will be at least another day until the dead woman's name is released.

It is not the first time a zookeeper has been fatally attacked in New Zealand.

In 2012, a woman was killed by an agitated elephant at Franklin zoo and wildlife sanctuary, south of Auckland.

In 2009, a South African zookeeper at Zion wildlife gardens was mauled and killed by a white tiger, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com. Photograph: Allan Baxter/Getty Images