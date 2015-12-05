EN
    12:47, 05 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Woman killed in apartment fire in Almaty (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A woman has been killed in an apartment fire in Almaty earlier this morning, local police say.

    The fire at the seventh floor of an apartment block in Alatau district of Almaty city was reported at 5:53 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene firefighters evacuated 20 people. They battled the blaze for over an hour. An unidentified woman was found dead in the debris. There was no word on the cause of the fire.

