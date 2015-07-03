EN
    13:06, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Woman killed in car accident on Kokshetau-Schuchinsk highway, two others hospitalized

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform correspondent Aslan Ospanov referring to the press service of the department of emergency situations of the region informed about a car accident on the Kokshetau-Schuchinsk highway in Burabai district on July 2, 12:58 pm.

    "Two vehicles collided on the road. As a result of the collision, 27-years-old S. Ilyasova was killed," the statement of the department of emergency situations reads.

    Two others, 27-years-old Z. Kopzhasarova and 23-years-old A. Baimagambetova were taken to the hospital of Schuchink town.

