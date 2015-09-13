EN
    08:26, 13 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Woman killed in road accident in Mangystau region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A woman was killed and two people were injured in a road accident in Mangystau region, lada.kz reports.

    According to reports, the accident happened near Taushik village at 7:00 p.m. on September 11. The Daewoo Nexia car collided head-on with Toyota Hilux car on a highway. As a result of the collision, the female passenger of the Daewoo Nexia vehicle died right away. Paramedics rushed two other passengers to a hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway.

