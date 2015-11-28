EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:58, 28 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Woman killed in W Kazakhstan road accident, two more injured

    None
    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM A woman died a in road traffic accident in West Kazakhstan region. Two people were injured too, Kazinform reports citing the regional internal affairs department

    The fatal accident occurred on November 27, 2015 at 8:00 a.m. on the 323 rd km of Samara-Shymkent highway, in 15 km from Toganas village, Syrym district. A 43-year-old driver of Honda CR-V knocked down three pedestrians on an uncontrolled zebra crossing. As a result, a woman, born 1956, died at the spot. Two more women, born 1960 and 1974, were taken to the Uralsk regional hospital with various injuries.

    Investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents West Kazakhstan region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!