Woman kills newborn boy as she wanted daughter

DELHI. KAZINFORM - Having failed to bear a daughter for the third time, a shopkeeper's wife slit the throat of her 24-day-old son with a shaving blade and left him to die in a street on Tuesday night in India.

Purnima's first child was a stillborn boy, followed by another boy born five years ago. This time, the 30-year-old had been confident of delivering a daughter but when a son was born to her about three weeks ago, she told her husband to give him away to a childless couple or relatives, according to Times of India.

She slipped into depression when the family opposed her, and started keeping away from the infant. Things took a tragic turn on Tuesday night when her husband Sridhar Raju, who runs a cosmetics store in Neredmet, received a call from her that robbers had attacked the child before snatching her gold 'mangalsutra'.

Sridhar rushed to the spot, a kilometre from their house, and found Purnima waiting on the roadside with the unconscious baby. "Two bike-borne thieves sprayed something on my face. I fell unconscious and when I regained my senses, my mangalsutra was missing and the boy lying on the street," said Alwal assistant commissioner of police Syed Rafeeq, quoting Purnima.

Sridhar saw that the boy's throat was slit and rushed him to Suraksha Hospital in Tarnaka. Doctors advised the couple to shift him to Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Neredmet police were informed about the infant's death around midnight. They found discrepancies in Purnima's statements and her behaviour suspicious. "She did not cry at all. There was no blood on the road where she said the incident happened. After the post-mortem, the forensic expert said the injury on the boy's throat was caused by a sharp-edged weapon. So we grilled Purnima further on Wednesday afternoon," another officer from Neredmet police station said.