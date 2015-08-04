EN
    17:51, 04 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Woman pedestrian seriously injured after hit by car in Kostanay

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A woman has been hit by Audi car at a pedestrian crossing in the city of Kostanay.

    According to the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, Audi car was driven by a 43-year-old man. As a result of the accident the victim received closed fracture of an ankle and closed head injury. The woman is being treated at the city hospital. Criminal case under Article 345 Part 1 "Violation of traffic rules" has been initiated.

