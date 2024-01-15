Woman rescued, 10 more evacuated as fire breaks out in residential building

A woman was rescued, and 10 more people were evacuated after a fire broke out early morning in a two-storey residential building in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment four minutes after the call was made. They found a woman on the burning couch who quickly regained consciousness outdoors.

10 people, including a three-year-old child, were evacuated, it said in a statement.