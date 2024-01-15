EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:42, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Woman rescued, 10 more evacuated as fire breaks out in residential building

    house fire
    Photo credite: Screenshot from video

    A woman was rescued, and 10 more people were evacuated after a fire broke out early morning in a two-storey residential building in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

    Firefighters arrived at the apartment four minutes after the call was made. They found a woman on the burning couch who quickly regained consciousness outdoors.

    10 people, including a three-year-old child, were evacuated, it said in a statement.

    Tags:
    Accidents
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!