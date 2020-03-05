EN
    13:49, 05 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Woman’s legs amputated after vehicle hit her at Almaty bus stop

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A 61-year-old woman who was struck by a drunken driver lost her legs and is fighting for her life, Almaty police reported Thursday.

    The horrified traffic accident occurred today at about 7 a.m. in Almaly district.

    The driver of Ford Transit hit a bus stop and the woman standing near it. The vehicle continued moving and hit a parked Toyota Camry.

    As a result, the woman received serious injuries and was urgently hospitalized. The patient is in intensive care in critical condition. Diagnosis: traumatic amputation of both lower extremities, closed bone fracture of the left forearm, traumatic shock.

    The driver is detained and placed in a temporary detention center. The police has initiated a pre-trial investigation.


    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents
