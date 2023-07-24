Woman stabbed at convenience store in central Japan, suspect arrested

FUKUI. KAZINFORM - A woman was stabbed with a knife on Monday at a convenience store in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, with a female suspect immediately taken into custody, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. The victim, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury near the hip, is believed to be unacquainted with the suspect, the police added.

An emergency call was received at around 2:15 p.m., reporting that a person had been stabbed at a convenience store in Fukui, according to the authorities.

A woman who lives near the scene said, «I learned about the incident after hearing sirens. An ambulance and three police vehicles were dispatched to the scene.»