    11:28, 02 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Woman tried to sell daughter for less than $100 in Karaganda region

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 22-year-old woman trying to sell her own child was detained in the town of Balkhash in Karaganda region, police confirmed.

    The woman tried to sell her daughter for 30,000 tenge (less than $100) in Balkhash town on May 31. She was detained the same day.

    The careless mother may be sentenced to 5-7 months in prison and confiscation of property for the attempt to sell her daughter.

