Woman twice gives birth after liver transplant

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An Almaty woman who three years ago underwent liver transplantation gave birth for the second time, Kazinform reports.



The woman became pregnant for the first time a year after the operation in 2016. On December 5, 2018 she once again welcomed a baby.

The doctors were unremitting in their attention to the both cases.



"It is the first case in our practice. The woman became pregnant in less than a year following the liver transplant. We all were shocked at first. We have supported her, her wish to become a mother. All the experts were attracted to help her to carry to term. This spring when she said that she was expecting her second child, we all were against, for less than a year and a half passed since the first labor. It posed a huge risk for both mother and child. We exerted every effort to let her have a healthy baby," deputy chief doctor, city hospital 17, Viktor Kim said.



The mother and her baby feel good to be discharged soon from the hospital.

