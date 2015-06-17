EN
    12:58, 17 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Woman, underage daughter found stone-dead in Karaganda rgn

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda police found a woman and her underage daughter with no traces of life this week.

    Their lifeless bodies were discovered in a village in Shetskiy district of Karaganda region. There was no immediate word on the cause of death, but, according to reports, the 46-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter and, then, committed a suicide. At this stage of the investigation, the police will not comment any further.

