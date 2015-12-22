ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Women's contribution to GDP of Kazakhstan is 38.6 percent, this has been reported by Majilis deputy Maira Aysina at a meeting of the expert group on "Support for women" of the campaign platform of Nur Otan Party. The roundtable was held in the office of the central apparatus of the party.

"Women's contribution to GDP is 38.6 percent. To date, more than 42 percent - 607 355 subjects of small and medium-sized enterprises are headed by women. At the same time, in some regions the proportion of SMEs managed by women reaches 48 percent," said M.Aysina. According to her, women account for 50.2 percent of entrepreneurs. However, in 8 regions and the cities of Astana and Almaty, the number of women entrepreneurs is higher than the number of business men. The expert group meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for Health and Social Development Birzhan Nurymbetov, representatives of government agencies and NGOs.