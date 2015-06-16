ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national handball team of Kazakhstan advanced into the finals of the intercontinental tournament with the participation of four national teams, Sports.kz informs.

The tournament is held in Almaty. Today, the women's national handball team of Kazakhstan will play the trip to the world championship scheduled to be held in Denmark.

Our women's handball team competed at the world championships three times before, in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

In order to punch the ticket to the world championship, our team will have to win against the team from Mexico today.

The finals game starts at 7 pm in Dostyk sports center in Almaty .