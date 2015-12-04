EN
    17:55, 04 December 2015

    Women ensure 40% of Kazakhstan&#39;s GDP - Y. Tarasenko

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Women ensure 40% of the GDP of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy, Majilis deputy Yelena Tarasenko informed today.

    "Now, women ensure 40% of the GDP in Kazakhstan. A lot of women now head companies, small and medium-sized business, non-governmental organizations. The activity of women is so high that we can be really proud of it, therefore I think we are doing a good job in this sphere, but we still want more," Y. Tarasenko said.

    According to her, representation of women in civil service makes 50%.

    "However, when we consider major posts, we have some space for improvement there, because we have a lot of active women who could contribute on major posts as well. Presently, Kazakhstan is ranked 42 nd in the international rankings in terms of gender equality, which we plan to improve as well," Y. Tarasenko noted.

